News to Know for December 26

Christmas may be over, but the returns are only just beginning. Make sure you pay attention to important deadlines if you got stuck with some unwanted gifts this year. If you're not quite ready to let go of the holiday season, head to Busch Gardens' Christmas Town, which will stay open through the New Year.

News to Know

A homeowner's roof collapses on Christmas Eve: Victoria and Casey Sowell said they lost their home while workers were in the process of replacing it.

Victoria and Casey Sowell said they lost their home while workers were in the process of replacing it. Prepare for a post-Christmas return frenzy: Return rates are expected to climb an extra 17% on average as shoppers return unneeded or unwanted gifts.

A boat explodes at a South Florida marina: The incident killed one person and injured five others at the Lauderdale Marina, officials said.

The incident killed one person and injured five others at the Lauderdale Marina, officials said. A woman rescues a snowy owl: Annabell Whelan said the bird was stuck in the grille of a car—not to mention it was the second owl she saved that day.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says Citrus and Hernando Counties will experience some pesky fog, but it should lift by mid-morning. It'll be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs climbing near 80 degrees.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

ally thur am wx

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

The growth of AI is affecting how we buy things. An FSU study found it's leading to a lot of distrust with online shoppers.

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips — AI buying distrust

Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 26

Keep the season vibes going as you watch dazzling performances by acrobats and dancers during the Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Straz Center.

When: 3 p.m. Where: 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: $38.75

Explore a spectacular collection of over 500 contemporary glass art masterpieces made by artists from across the world at the Imagine Museum

When: 5 p.m. Where: 1901 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg Cost: $5

Christmas may be over, but you can still enjoy special holiday treats at Busch Gardens' Christmas Town.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $89.99



