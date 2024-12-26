Forecast: Clouds hang around today

TAMPA — Good morning Tampa Bay! It is Thursday morning and post Christmas we are mostly cloudy with some pesky fog in Citrus and Hernando counties. The good news is this should lift by mid-morning, but the clouds still hang around. Highs go from the upper 50s and low 60s to near the mid to upper 70s today. Can't rule out a stay shower, but the majority of us remain dry. Highs climb to near 80 degrees. Easterly flow continues and this weekend looks wet ahead of our next cold front. The wettest day for now looks to be Sunday before we dry out for the final days of 2024. Highs also drop to the low 70s into next week.

I hope you all have a great day and stay safe!