News to Know for Dec. 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Even though this morning may be chilly, temperatures will warm up a bit throughout the day. Check out the transformation of a local cattle ranch turned golf course down below, which has opened to members.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says to expect a chilly morning, but don't despair—there will be plenty of sunshine to warm us up to highs in the mid-70s.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

Weather with Shay 12/13/24

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

Phone carriers are supposed to help stop robocalls from calling you, but many aren't following the rule change. We look at what you can do and which companies are being flagged by the FCC.

Susan Solves It: Robocalls

Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 13

  • Christmas is only a few weeks away, but Christmas Lane will prepare you for the celebrations as you see holiday lights, trees, and Santa.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 2508 West Oak Avenue, Plant City
    • Cost: $12
  • Rev up those engines, and be sure to grab your tickets to the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete, which go on sale today.
  • Shop local vendors to find artisan crafts, handmade goods and more at the Dunedin Market.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
    • Cost: Free

