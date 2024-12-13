News to Know for Dec. 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Even though this morning may be chilly, temperatures will warm up a bit throughout the day. Check out the transformation of a local cattle ranch turned golf course down below, which has opened to members.

News to Know

A cattle ranch undergoes a major change: The FJB Ranch in Myakka City is now home to a Nick Price-designed golf course.

A veteran is incorrectly Baker Acted: Jordan Hunkin went to Malcolm Randall VA hospital in Gainesville seeking help for his PTSD and depression before he was involuntarily committed under Florida's Baker Act Law.



Tropicana Field may get an expensive repair: The St. Petersburg City Council recommended the authorization of planning for the repairs, allocating around $1.6 million to the project.

Hundreds of businesses will participate in a local market: After starting 12 years ago, Indie Flea Market in St. Pete will host 300 small businesses selling homemade goods and more.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says to expect a chilly morning, but don't despair—there will be plenty of sunshine to warm us up to highs in the mid-70s.

Watch the Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Shay Ryan:

Weather with Shay 12/13/24

Susan Solves It: Quick Tips

Phone carriers are supposed to help stop robocalls from calling you, but many aren't following the rule change. We look at what you can do and which companies are being flagged by the FCC.

Susan Solves It: Robocalls

Things to Do this Friday, Dec. 13

Christmas is only a few weeks away, but Christmas Lane will prepare you for the celebrations as you see holiday lights, trees, and Santa.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2508 West Oak Avenue, Plant City Cost: $12

Rev up those engines, and be sure to grab your tickets to the 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete, which go on sale today.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 400 1st St SE, St. Petersburg Cost: Click here for ticket information

Shop local vendors to find artisan crafts, handmade goods and more at the Dunedin Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free



