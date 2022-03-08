Decongestants may not be the best for this allergy season, Tampa doctor says

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring is just around the corner and that means so is allergy season. Many people are already feeling the itchy eyes and sneezing those allergies bring on.

Some of us reach for any over-the-counter allergy medicine we can find, but Dr. Roberto Garcia with the Allergi Group in Tampa, warns that taking too many decongestants may not be the best idea. He said it can increase your blood pressure and that any medication that causes drowsiness, like Benadryl, can impair you behind the wheel just as much as alcohol, if not more.

Dr. Garcia told ABC Action News that allergy shots do work, but he advocates for a treatment that is tailor-made for you. It can consist of drops you put in your mouth before bedtime, which treats the worst allergy conditions, including asthma, and patients have found relief in minutes.

Dr. Garcia said he understands just how tough it can be for anybody who suffers from allergies.

RECOMMENDED: Doctors share how to tell difference between allergies and COVID-19

“Very seldom do people die of allergies, but their quality of life is degraded tremendously. People are tired,[ have] headaches, blowing their nose. Especially in the age of COVID, you don’t want to be coughing and blowing your nose at work,” explained Garcia.

You can learn about the Allergi Group here.