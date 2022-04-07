Avoiding student loan debt while saving money in college

TAMPA, Fla. — April is national financial literacy month. It's an opportunity for people to develop a stronger understanding of basic financial concepts like saving, investing, and paying off debt.

A study by Ramsey Solutions found nearly four out of every five U.S. workers live paycheck to paycheck.

A major contributor to young people not having financial flexibility is student loan debt. Kristina Ellis is a best-selling author who has helped thousands of students earn a debt-free education. She told ABC Action News that many students assume they must take out student loans, but she’s really trying to push them in a different direction.

“I want students to get creative and look at what options they have, maybe it’s scholarships, maybe community college first then transferring, maybe a job that has incredible tuition benefit programs that will pay for your education, there are so many different ways to get a debt-free degree you just have to dig for it and find your best strategy,” said Ellis.

