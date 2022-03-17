Watch
PHOTOS: Tracking invasive pythons through the Everglades

Elusive and cryptic are all great adjectives to describe the invasive Burmese python. The apex predator, native to Southeast Asia, is now dominating and out-competing native species, and biologists are trekking into the python's new home to stop its spread.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska and photojournalist Reed Moeller spent the day with National Park Service wildlife biologist Matthew McCollister. He tracked four tagged male snakes called "scout snakes" in Big Cypress National Preserve.

Elusive and cryptic are all great adjectives to describe the invasive Burmese python. The apex predator, native to Southeast Asia, is now dominating and out-competing native species, and biologists are trekking into the python's new home to stop its spread.Photo by: WFTS
