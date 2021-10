PHOTOS: Damage cause by major hurricane from October 1921

Tuesday, October 25, 1921, was the last time Tampa Bay got hit by a major hurricane. A hundred years of good luck? Or is there a supernatural force protecting us?

Tampa Bay was beginning a land boom, and the roaring twenties were in full swing. Only a couple hundred-thousand people lived in the area. Newspaper reports at the time warned of a hurricane churning in the Gulf of Mexico, but no one knew where or when it would hit.

The primitive way of tracking storms in the 1920s would prove deadly for some. The day it roared ashore, the morning edition of the St. Petersburg Times had the headline "City Escapes Big Hurricane." The article went on to say, "the tropical storm which was reported Monday to be moving towards St. Petersburg, failed to reach here with any force Monday night, according to the local weather bureau."

Hours later, Tampa was under 11 feet of water.