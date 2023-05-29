Watch Now
NewsFull Circle

Full Circle: Polluted springs

During the pandemic, Jason Gulley's entire world changed. He watched all the research he poured his life into "go up in flames."

With a background in journalism in newspapers, Gulley decided to use his camera as a tool to tell the story of Florida's imperiled natural springs. In the 1990s, Gulley moved to Florida from a small town in Ohio; he was hooked.

The master cave diver takes readers inside beautiful caverns, cave systems, and natal springs that look otherworldly. His work during the unusual mortality event that claimed the lives of thousands of Florida manatees was a sad reminder of how human actions can lead to massive die-offs of some of our most astonishing creatures.

Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS Full Circle Polluted Springs Photo by: WFTS

Full Circle: Polluted springs

close-gallery
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs
  • Full Circle Polluted Springs

Share

WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
WFTS
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next