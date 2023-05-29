Full Circle: Polluted springs

During the pandemic, Jason Gulley's entire world changed. He watched all the research he poured his life into "go up in flames."

With a background in journalism in newspapers, Gulley decided to use his camera as a tool to tell the story of Florida's imperiled natural springs. In the 1990s, Gulley moved to Florida from a small town in Ohio; he was hooked.

The master cave diver takes readers inside beautiful caverns, cave systems, and natal springs that look otherworldly. His work during the unusual mortality event that claimed the lives of thousands of Florida manatees was a sad reminder of how human actions can lead to massive die-offs of some of our most astonishing creatures.