Former caregiver accused of stealing from a 95-year-old Highlands County woman

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A former caregiver was arrested Friday morning after a Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) investigation revealed she had allegedly stolen from a 95-year-old client.

Melissa Amy Derouin, 40, is accused of more than 30 felonies for allegedly using the victim's credit card for her own purchases.

Charges ranged from criminal use of personal identification to theft from a person age 65 or older.

HCSO stated that the investigation started in December 2021, when Derouin's 95-year-old client noticed fraudulent charges.

Derouin purchased more than $7,500 worth of goods and services, including two separate trips to Minnesota as well as razors and pacifiers, HCSO said.