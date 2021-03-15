Menu

Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

ZooTampa's spring break plans include new animals and an updated safari ride

Meet Sully the bearcat & Lady the shoebill stork
items.[0].videoTitle
ZooTampa's spring break plans include new animals and an updated safari ride
sully.png
Posted at 3:19 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 07:54:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Sully the bearcat is a sleepy star.

Otherwise known as a binturong, this adorable tree-dweller from Asia has been given a new habitat in ZooTampa at Lowry Park just in time for those big spring break crowds.

"We wanted everyone to see this unique animal," says Tiffany Burns, associate curator at ZooTampa. "Our conservation with these animals is very important. They are vulnerable."

But Sully's not the only amazing new animal star guests can visit this month.

ZooTampa is one of only two sites in the entire nation where guests can see a majestic shoebill stork.

"This is Lady," says Tiffany in the beautiful bird's new enclosure. "Shoebill storks are very stoic, so you're going to see them almost like statues, waiting for the perfect moment to grab that prey."

ZooTampa is also celebrating spring break with "Music In the Wild," an all-new event that will sprinkle live music and happy-hour vibes throughout the park every day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And as a bonus for families, the zoo's popular Expedition Africa Safari Tram Ride is getting a much-needed upgrade. The attraction is included with admission.

For more information on ZooTampa, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin