ZooTampa's spring break plans include new animals and an updated safari ride

TAMPA, Fla. — Sully the bearcat is a sleepy star.

Otherwise known as a binturong, this adorable tree-dweller from Asia has been given a new habitat in ZooTampa at Lowry Park just in time for those big spring break crowds.

"We wanted everyone to see this unique animal," says Tiffany Burns, associate curator at ZooTampa. "Our conservation with these animals is very important. They are vulnerable."

But Sully's not the only amazing new animal star guests can visit this month.

ZooTampa is one of only two sites in the entire nation where guests can see a majestic shoebill stork.

"This is Lady," says Tiffany in the beautiful bird's new enclosure. "Shoebill storks are very stoic, so you're going to see them almost like statues, waiting for the perfect moment to grab that prey."

ZooTampa is also celebrating spring break with "Music In the Wild," an all-new event that will sprinkle live music and happy-hour vibes throughout the park every day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And as a bonus for families, the zoo's popular Expedition Africa Safari Tram Ride is getting a much-needed upgrade. The attraction is included with admission.

For more information on ZooTampa, click here.