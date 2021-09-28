Watch
ZooTampa's 'Creatures of the Night' Halloween event features its first scary haunted house in years

Family-friendly event opens Friday, October 1
Sean Daly
Posted at 4:32 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 04:32:04-04

TAMPA, Fla. — "Creatures of the Night," ZooTampa's annual Halloween event opens this Friday, October 1.

The event is still family-friendly and downright adorable. It features a new maze allowing tykes to brave mild frights while moms and dads watch from the sidelines.

But for the first time in years, creative mastermind Alex Crow and his imaginative team built a truly scary haunted house there.

No, like truly super-scary.

"This one is only for our bravest guests," says Crow, with a slightly menacing smile on his face.

"Junkyard of Broken Dreams" takes all your childhood fears and wild urban legends... and sets them loose in a sprawling, claustrophobic maze.

Beware of the Doll Room!

For ticket information, event dates and more, click here.

