We may not talk about Bruno, but we can see Mirabel at park

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — We may not talk about Bruno, but we can see Mirabel, live and in person.

Mirabel, the star of the animated hit Disney film, "Encanto," made her in-person debut on Sunday at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Character performers portraying Mirabel are part of a procession that moves through the Magic Kingdom park throughout the day, Disney officials said in a blog post.

The "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade" procession also includes the characters of Miguel from the film, "Coco," as well as Nick and Judy from the film, "Zootopia."

"Encanto" won the Oscar for best-animated feature film at this year's Academy Awards. The film produced the earwormy, hit song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."