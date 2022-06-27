Watch Now
We may not talk about Bruno, but we can see Mirabel at park

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 05:55:00-04

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — We may not talk about Bruno, but we can see Mirabel, live and in person.

Mirabel, the star of the animated hit Disney film, "Encanto," made her in-person debut on Sunday at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Character performers portraying Mirabel are part of a procession that moves through the Magic Kingdom park throughout the day, Disney officials said in a blog post.

The "Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade" procession also includes the characters of Miguel from the film, "Coco," as well as Nick and Judy from the film, "Zootopia."

"Encanto" won the Oscar for best-animated feature film at this year's Academy Awards. The film produced the earwormy, hit song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

