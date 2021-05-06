Watch
Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando to stop temperature screenings upon entry

Posted at 10:03 PM, May 05, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando have made changes to their COVID-19 guidelines.

Walt Disney World Resort

Following the advice of the CDC and local health officials, Walt Disney World Resort will phase out the on-site temperature screenings at the parks for cast members beginning May 8 and guests beginning May 16.

"We will continue to follow the guidance of health and safety leaders going forward and most importantly encourage people to get vaccinated," the website stated.

As of now, temperature screenings are required for entry at some locations. Guests have to undergo a temperature screening with no-touch thermometers before entry.

The park asks guests to check the temperatures of everyone in your party as an extra layer of precaution.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Walt Disney World Resort, click here.

Universal Orlando

Starting Thursday, May 6, Universal Orlando will no longer take temperature checks upon entry.

The park has also changed their social distancing between travel parties. It has been reduced to 3 feet (1 meter), instead of 6 feet.

"Still, most of our original safety protocols remain unchanged—from wearing face coverings across our Resort to our ongoing dedication to cleanliness and sanitization," the website stated.

For more COVID-19 guidelines at Universal Orlando, click here.

