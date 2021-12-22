Universal Orlando to require face masks regardless of vaccination status starting Dec. 24

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will soon be requiring guests to wear face masks.

Starting Dec. 24, face masks will be required at all public indoor locations regardless of vaccination status. Public indoor locations include restaurants, shops and indoor hotel public areas.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/Kr14xkBh0c — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 22, 2021

Face masks will also be required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.

Based on the new updates, guests will need to bring a face mask with them for their visit.

