Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

Universal Orlando to require face masks regardless of vaccination status starting Dec. 24

Masks required at all public indoor locations, while in the queue
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pexels
Universal Orlando offering 6 months free on annual passes
Posted at 4:24 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:24:15-05

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will soon be requiring guests to wear face masks.

Starting Dec. 24, face masks will be required at all public indoor locations regardless of vaccination status. Public indoor locations include restaurants, shops and indoor hotel public areas.

Face masks will also be required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.

Based on the new updates, guests will need to bring a face mask with them for their visit.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season