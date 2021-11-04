Universal Orlando brings back BOGO deal for Florida residents

Universal Orlando has brought back its BOGO deal for Florida residents.

From now until Dec. 16, Florida residents can buy a two-park-one-day ticket and get a second ticket free. These tickets can be used now through Feb. 4, 2022, and can be used on non-consecutive days. However, you can not use them on blocked-out days from Dec. 18 through Jan. 3.

To get in on this deal, head to your local Wendy's restaurant and purchase a specially-marked cup with a promo code. You will then enter the promo code when purchasing a ticket online.

This offer is only available online and not at the gate.

Florida residents must also have a valid ID to get in on the BOGO deal.

