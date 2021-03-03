Menu

Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

Tampa's Adventure Island water park opens for 2021 season with BOGO ticket deal

Saturday, March 6 is official opening day
items.[0].videoTitle
Tampa's Adventure Island water park opens for spring break with BOGO ticket deal, "quick queue" option for popular rides. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/florida-theme-parks/tampas-adventure-island-water-park-opens-for-the-season-with-bogo-ticket-deal-quick-queue-option-for-popular-rides
adventure sean.JPG
Posted at 9:03 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 09:17:14-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Adventure Island, Tampa's iconic water park, will open for the 2021 spring-summer season this Saturday.

A new BOGO "Fun Card" deal allows guests to buy a ticket to Busch Gardens and get automatic yearlong "Fun Cards" to both parks.

Adventure Island is also reviving its "Quick Queue" program which allows guests fast access to popular water slides for a minimal upcharge.

Online reservations are still required for both parks, and safety protocols for the pandemic remain in place.
As for new slides in the works, Adventure Island fans should be patient, at least for a little while. Popular family attraction Wahoo Run appears to be getting a thrilling upgrade.

Busch Gardens is currently hosting its Food & Wine Festival, and will kickstart its Concert Series this Saturday with Phillip Phillips.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin