Tampa's Adventure Island water park opens for 2021 season with BOGO ticket deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Adventure Island, Tampa's iconic water park, will open for the 2021 spring-summer season this Saturday.

A new BOGO "Fun Card" deal allows guests to buy a ticket to Busch Gardens and get automatic yearlong "Fun Cards" to both parks.

Adventure Island is also reviving its "Quick Queue" program which allows guests fast access to popular water slides for a minimal upcharge.

Online reservations are still required for both parks, and safety protocols for the pandemic remain in place.

As for new slides in the works, Adventure Island fans should be patient, at least for a little while. Popular family attraction Wahoo Run appears to be getting a thrilling upgrade.

Busch Gardens is currently hosting its Food & Wine Festival, and will kickstart its Concert Series this Saturday with Phillip Phillips.