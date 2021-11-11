Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

Snowcat Ridge in Dade City spends millions making sure its second year is smoother sledding

Tickets to frozen fun park start at $27
items.[0].image.alt
Zack Perry
Snowcat Ridge in Dade City
Posted at 3:24 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 04:55:18-05

DADE CITY, Fla. — Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is hoping its second year of business is a lot smoother sledding than the first.

Florida's inaugural frozen fun park was riddled with snafus, from rapidly melting snow and ice to code violations to early shut-downs.

But the organizers spent an extra $5 million this year to make sure their dream stays cool, investing in chillers and snow machines.

This time they also worked closely with the county and state to make sure everything was in proper working order.

Snowcat Ridge is also hoping to win back guests with new attractions, including a Crystal Ribbon ice-skating course and new launch technology for their alpine snow slides.

Tickets start at $27.

For more information on Snowcat Ridge, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information