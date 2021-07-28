Watch
More than 475 Disneyana items to be featured in auction

Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 08:50:17-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Disney fans! An auction on Friday will feature more than 475 unique Disneyana items.

The auction is through a partnership between Potter and Potter Auctions and The Escape Hatch in Orlando. It takes place on Friday, July 30.

According to The Escape Hatch, the items will include a Haunted Mansion Stretching Room Portrait, a Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride Attraction Vehicle, Original Figment Marquette, Hidden Mickey Room Artwork from the Polynesian Resort at WDW, Full-Size Attraction Posters, Sculptures, a park used Genie body from California Adventure and Animation Artwork.

To view the catalog or bid online click here.

