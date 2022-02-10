Watch
Iron Gwazi, the much-delayed hybrid roller coaster at Busch Gardens, opens with a roar

Passholders ride Friday; public on March 11
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Posted at 4:23 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 04:23:57-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The long wait was worth it.

Delayed for much of the pandemic, Busch Gardens' new hybrid roller coaster Iron Gwazi finally roared into life this week

The half-wood, half-steel, all-terrifying thrill ride is the tallest hybrid roller coaster in North America, and the steepest and fastest of its kind in the world.

Iron Gwazi will be open for passholders starting this Friday.

Then, on March 11, everyone will be able to enjoy this 206-feet-high, 76-mph behemoth.

There's a 48-inch height requirement.

For more on Iron Gwazi and Busch Gardens ticket information, click here.

