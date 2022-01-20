Watch
Busch Gardens' Iron Gwazi opening March 11 as country's tallest hybrid coaster

Passholders get early access starting Feb 11
Busch Gardens
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 09:46:46-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's newest coaster, Iron Gwazi, will open on March 11 as the country's tallest hybrid coaster.

The announcement comes nearly two years after its opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passholders, per the theme park, will be able to ride the hybrid coaster beginning Feb. 11.

The ride will feature a 206-foot-tall peak that plunges into a 91-degree drop, and it will reach top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

"Riders on Iron Gwazi will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as they sink their teeth into crocodile-inspired thrills," the theme park said.

Iron Gwazi is the tenth roller coaster to join the theme park's line-up of thrilling rides.

