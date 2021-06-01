Indoor live shows are back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay after more than a year of darkened theaters

TAMPA, Fla. — Award-winning ice-skating spectacular "Turn It Up" is once again wowing guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay after a year of darkened theaters at the theme park.

"Turn It Up," at the Moroccan Palace Theater, is one of two indoor shows delighting fans now that Busch Gardens is pivoting into the next stage of pandemic protocol.

Fully vaccinated guests do not have to wear masks anywhere in the park.

"We are so excited to bring live entertainment back to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay." says Neal Thurman, the park's president. "The energy of the park is just electric."

Speaking of electric, the brand-new "Cirque Electric," a show that's chockful of trippy Big Top dazzle, will also be delighting packed houses over at the Stanleyville Theater.

Busch Gardens is also launching "Spark!" the biggest fireworks show they've ever attempted.

That will be a big part of the park's "Summer Nights" shindig, which features extended hours plus fun food and drink options.

For more information on tickets, the shows and "Summer Nights" at Busch Gardens, click here.