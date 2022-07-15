ICON Park adds new game to The Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla — The iconic ferris wheel at Orlando's ICON Park, The Wheel, added a new game to keep riders entertained 400-feet in the air.

Guests can compete with their friends in "Bullseye Blast" while enjoying their 18-minute ride on The Wheel.

ICON Park says players will scan the rooftops of the amusement park to find 50 pre-selected targets, and fire their laser blasters. The more targets you hit, the more points you get.

Guests will also be able to play their own music in their capsule through Bluetooth technology.

The new game has been met with some criticism online, as people on Twitter have called the addition insensitive and tasteless.

Others say the move reminds them of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, where a gunman shot down on a music festival, killing 58 people.

This makes me remember that people keep forgetting about the Vegas Massacre. — William M. (@michau_william) July 14, 2022

ABC Action News has reached out to ICON Park for a comment, but we have not heard back.