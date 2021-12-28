Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will reopen in January with new frozen desserts

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As Disney continues its 50th-anniversary celebrations, preparations are underway to open the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park on January 2.

The park closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the reopening will mark the return of some favorite attractions, including surf programs, and the debut of some new frozen desserts.

The attractions include the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Miss Adventure Falls, Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Castaway Creek and Humunga Kowabunga. Visitors can also check out the learn to surf program or book a price surfing event.

The new desserts include two Moana-inspired DOLE Whip character cones, the Habanero Lime Galley Shack Swirl or guests can make their own flavor combination with the choice of mango, lime, raspberry or pineapple DOLE Whip.

For visitors 21 and over, there are options to mix in tequila, coconut rum or dark rum.

