Watch
NewsFlorida Theme Parks

Actions

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will reopen in January with new frozen desserts

items.[0].image.alt
Scott A. Miller/AP
Swimmers help set a new Guinness World Record while enjoying the sun and water safely during the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon on June 14, 2011 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The event was one of hundreds held simultaneously across the globe. (Scott A. Miller/AP Images for Coppertone and WLSL)
World's Largest Swimming Lesson
Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:08:44-05

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As Disney continues its 50th-anniversary celebrations, preparations are underway to open the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park on January 2.

The park closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the reopening will mark the return of some favorite attractions, including surf programs, and the debut of some new frozen desserts.

The attractions include the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Miss Adventure Falls, Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Castaway Creek and Humunga Kowabunga. Visitors can also check out the learn to surf program or book a price surfing event.

The new desserts include two Moana-inspired DOLE Whip character cones, the Habanero Lime Galley Shack Swirl or guests can make their own flavor combination with the choice of mango, lime, raspberry or pineapple DOLE Whip.

For visitors 21 and over, there are options to mix in tequila, coconut rum or dark rum.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season