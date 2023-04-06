Disney World announces return of new annual pass sales, some changes for passholders

Disney fans, we have some good news for you! New annual pass sales are back.

Walt Disney World announced the return of new pass sales on Thursday in a blog post.

In the post, officials said new sales of the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume and can be purchased online beginning on April 20.

WFTS

The post said the quantity would be limited and passes could become unavailable for purchase at any time.

There are also some changes for existing passholders. According to the post, passholders will now get access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits and, starting April 18, passholders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation. The exception is Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays. Blockout dates also continue to apply.

