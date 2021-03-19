Disney props for sale at the magical Lakeland Antique Mall — including a $50K Snow White ride car

LAKELAND, Fla. — Just inside the door at the Lakeland Antique Mall is a Disney fan's dream car: an authentic ride vehicle from the Snow White's Adventures attraction in Disneyland.

And it can be all yours for about $50,000.

"People walk in and they're just astonished," says Phil Evans, manager of this 44,000-square-foot collector's paradise.

There are only a few vendors around the world to whom Disney sells authentic park props. Two of those vendors operate out of the Lakeland Antique Mall, which sits just off I-4 at 3530 US Hwy 98 N.

You could spend all day at this indoor bazaar and not see half of the antiquities offered by 200 vendors. Most of the Disney park stuff (some Universal goodies, too) are in the back left corner of the store.

"This is really what we've become known for," says Evans, a lifelong antique guru who has his own corner of playful oddities for sale.

There are bigger ticket items: a Disney Springs holiday castle decoration for $1,500, a lifesize Dopey installation from a Disney store for $5,800, original artwork from "It's a Small World" legend Mary Blair for $13,900.

For beginning collectors, there are more affordable entries. Some tiki lamps from the Polynesian Resort, with all that gorgeous Imagineering detail, can be had for under $100.

Even if you're not in a buying mood, the Lakeland Antique Mall is a must-see. "This brings back childhood memories," says Evans, surveying his colorful kingdom. "You go to the parks to forget real life."