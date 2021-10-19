Disney Genie service launches Tuesday

As Walt Disney World is in full celebration mode with 50th-anniversary festivities, the park's new Disney Genie service launched on Tuesday.

Disney Genie service was created to maximize your park time. It includes a personalized itinerary feature that will map out your entire day.

"Similar to a navigation app on your phone, Disney Genie continues to update your itinerary from morning to night as the day changes, so you can stay spontaneous and go with the flow – whether you need a nap, encounter an unexpected rain shower or want to take a detour for a Mickey ice cream bar," Disney Parks said.

The new digital service is taking the place of FASTPASS and Fastpass +.

Disney said on its blog that Disney Genie puts guests at the center of their experience by prioritizing ways to:



Reduce time in lines while keeping in mind your top picks

Pace your day with experiences you’ll enjoy – and haven’t already done yet

Build around your existing plans like dining reservations and Park Hopper preferences

With the launch, there will also be more options for enjoying theme parks with the Lightning Lane entrance, which saves time waiting in line.

Lightning Lane is available for purchase through the Disney Genie+ add-on at more than 40 attractions – or individually at some of the most highly demanded attractions.

For the price of $15 per day, per ticket at Walt Disney World Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance.

Lightning Lane selections will be made on the same day of your visit and you can use them across multiple theme parks.

For more information on Disney Genie, click here.