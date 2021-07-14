Celebrate Shark Week by swimming with nurse sharks in a hi-tech helmet at Discovery Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. — Now this is how you celebrate Shark Week.

Discovery Cove in Orlando has expanded two thrilling attractions at the interactive resort, both perfect for the whole brave family.

"Swim With Sharks" puts snorkelers right in the water with more than 20 sharks, including very beautiful (and very big) nurse sharks. The experience starts at $129 a person.

"Here at Discovery Cove, we celebrate Shark Week all year long," says zoological curator Denise Swider. "Our goal is to educate our guests on shark conservation and why they should protect them in their natural environments."

"SeaVenture" allows anyone to be an underwater explorer without requiring scuba certification. Using a hi-tech dive helmet, guests take a 20-minute "walking tour" of the Grand Reef, mingling with 7,000 individual animals. That adventure starts at $49 a person.

"When people get to Discovery Cove, they find so many hidden gems," says Swider, who also encourages guests to try out the resort's Animal Trek experience (say hi to my friend Louie the sloth!).

