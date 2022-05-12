Adventure Island hopes to draw big summer crowds with 2 new family water slides

TAMPA, Fla. — Adventure Island, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's sister waterpark across the street, is hoping to draw big crowds this summer with two new family attractions.

Wahoo Remix is a lights-and-music makeover of the old Wahoo Run, an 85-foot-high rafting slide that now features music from BTS, Bon Jovi and more. You must be 42 inches to ride alone, but as long as you can sit upright, anyone can ride with an adult.

Rapids Racer is a two-person dueling slide speedster, with more than 600 feet of wet and wild track. You must be 42 inches to ride this one regardless of who's with you. (Some youngsters will be cranky about this.)

Both new slides are currently open.

Adventure Island also has a lot of cool new touches, including a refurbished entrance and a tropical lounge.

Tickets to the park start at $45 online.

For more information, including employment opportunities (they're hiring!), click here.