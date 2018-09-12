Florida panther struck, killed by vehicle

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

It’s the 19th fatal collision this year, out of 21 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of the 4-year-old female were collected Monday on a county road near Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.