PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Zephyrhills woman became a millionaire on Tuesday after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.

Simone Capers, 33, claimed a $2 million prize after her ticket was chosen during an Oct. 29, 2022 Powerball drawing.

She claimed her winnings at the Florida Lottery's Tampa office.

Capers bought her ticket from a Circle K in Gibsonton, located on Gibsonton Drive. The gas station will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.