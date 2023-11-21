Unclaimed $44 million Florida Lotto ticket expires in December

A winning Florida Lotto ticket worth $44 million that was sold in June remains unclaimed and is set to expire in just weeks.

The deadline to claim the prize is on Monday, December 11, at midnight. The winning Florida Lotto numbers for the June 14 drawing were 09 - 13 - 15 - 46 - 51 - 52.

The ticket was bought at the Sunoco Express at 2655 North Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the Florida Lotto jackpot prize must be claimed at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery's Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery's website at www.flalottery.com.