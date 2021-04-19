Tampa woman wins $1M after playing Gold Rush Classic scatch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Shirley Mapp, 49, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office.

Mapp, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $710,000.00.

She purchased her winning ticket from David & Hana Community Market, located at 3320 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in October 2018 and gives players the opportunity to win up to $5,000,000.! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.99.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2019-20.

