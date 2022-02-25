St. Petersburg woman becomes millionaire from $30 scratch-off game: 'I immediately told my family'

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg woman said she immediately told her family when she realized she won a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Nellie Lumpkin, 66, claimed her top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Lumpkin, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

“When I realized I won, I immediately told my family and we made plans to go to Tallahassee the next day," Lumpkin told the Lottery. "I was so excited about claiming $1 million that I couldn't fall asleep!"

Lumpkin purchased her winning ticket from St. Thomas Food Mart, located at 935 49th Street North in St. Petersburg, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.