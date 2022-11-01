St. Petersburg man wins $1M after playing $5 scratch-off game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man has hit the jackpot after buying a winning scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced.

Sheldon Jackson, 63, claimed a $1 million prize after playing the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $798,985 and claimed the money at the Tampa District Office.

Jackson purchased his ticket at a DQ Food Mart on 1730 4th Street South in St. Petersburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.