St. Petersburg man becomes millionaire after playing Mega Millions

The Florida Lottery announced that St. Petersburg resident Michael Rees, 55, claimed a $1 million prize from the June 22 Mega Millions drawing at the Tampa District Office.

Rees, according to the Florida Lottery, bought his winning Quick Pick ticket at Sunrise Quick Stop, located at 5100 34th Street South in St. Petersburg.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

The Sunrise Quick Stop will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Since joining Mega Millions in 2013, the game has generated more than $738 million for education, and has awarded more than $761.8 million in prizes to 59.6 million players.

The next drawing will be held Friday, July 16, at 11:00 p.m. ET with an estimated $117 million jackpot.

