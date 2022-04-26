St. Pete man wins $1M from $50 scratch-off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man won $1 million on the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Gary Franklin, 52, of St. Petersburg, chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Franklin bought his winning ticket from B & N Food Mart, located at 2000 62nd Avenue in St. Petersburg, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The new $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5, the Florida Lotto said.