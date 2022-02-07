'Set for life': Hernando County man gets $1M lucky break from $2 scratch-off game

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County man's luck has changed after claiming the top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Frank O’Dell claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

O’Dell, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.00.

“I’ve never been very lucky,” O’Dell told the Florida Lottery. “But I think it’s safe to say that my luck has finally changed and now I’m set for life!”

O’Dell purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 2025 North Lecanto Highway in Lecanto, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $2 game offers eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.43.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.