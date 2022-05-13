Sebring woman claims $1 million win on scratch-off ticket

SEBRING, Fla. — A Sebring woman is celebrating after claiming a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery.

The lottery said 27-year-old Martha Morales purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K on 2101 Hammock Road in Sebring.

She elected to receive her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $820k.

Some say it’s an unlucky day, others like Martha Morales of #Sebring, say it’s sunny with $1 million in winnings from playing the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game! Have a great weekend, Martha! https://t.co/xYHPcZCow4 pic.twitter.com/vWQvy8g7Tw — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) May 13, 2022

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

