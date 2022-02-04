Sarasota Air Force Veteran wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Sarasota Air Force Veteran is $1 million richer after winning a top prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Ricky Lansford, 68, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

“We couldn’t believe it!” Lansford told the Lottery. “My wife and I noticed a lot of people winning $1 million from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game, so we decided to try our luck! Now we’re celebrating our own big win!”

Lansford purchased his winning ticket from Shell Gas Station, located at 3440 South Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.