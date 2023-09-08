Polk County man wins million dollar top prize after playing $5 scratch-off game

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man from Polk County won a grand prize after playing a $5 scratch-off game.

Winter Haven resident Adam Wilson, 39, won the $1 million prize after purchasing his ticket at a local 7-Eleven on Recker Highway.

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Wilson claimed his winnings at the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee, taking his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The $5 Scratch-off game, THE PRICE IS RIGHT™, launched in February and features eight top prizes of $1 million.