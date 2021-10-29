Polk County man claims $2M top prize from $10 Monopoly scratch-off game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 45-year-old man from Davenport received a spooktacular treat right before Halloween.

The Florida Lottery announced that Kirk Lupkiewiech claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 MONOPOLY™ BONUS SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off game at the Tampa District Office.

Lupkiewiech, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,615,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from Party Liquor, located at 2412 Sandmine Road in Davenport, which will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game launched in July 2020 and features more than $162 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.44.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.