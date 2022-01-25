Plant City man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Hillsborough County man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Joseph Bozeman, 36, of Plant City, claimed the first $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me – I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!”

Bozeman purchased his winning ticket from Walden Lake Food Mart, located at 2710 South Turkey Creek Road in Plant City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $5 game, 50X THE CASH , launched on January 17, and features more than $215.8 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.