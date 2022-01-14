Pinellas County woman becomes millionaire after playing $20 scratch-off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old woman from Pinellas County is starting 2022 as a millionaire after playing a $20 scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Deborah Kane claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Kane, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

She purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1520 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.