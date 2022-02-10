Watch
NewsFlorida Lotto

Actions

Pasco man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

items.[0].image.alt
Florida Lottery
lottery.jpg
Posted at 9:15 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 09:15:28-05

A Pasco County man is $1 million richer after winning a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

 Johnny Evans, 51, of Holiday, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. 

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY NEWS

Evans purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven H, located at 4547 Sunray Drive in Holiday. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. 

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!