Lakeland woman wins $2M after playing Powerball in June

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland woman won $2 million after the Powerball ticket she purchased matched all five white ball numbers in the June 22 drawing.

The Florida Lottery said Carla Davis, 42, bought her Power Play ticket from Sunny’s Citgo Mart, located at 2085 West Highland Street in Lakeland.

Sunny’s Citgo Mart will get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday, October 8, at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $378 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.