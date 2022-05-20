Lakeland woman wins $1M after buying $50 scratch-off from Publix

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Lakeland woman won $1 million after buying a $50 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket from Publix.

The Florida Lottery announced Allison Greschuk, 46, chose to get her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Greschuk bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 2040 Shepherd Road in Mulberry, which will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game's overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5, the Florida Lotto said.