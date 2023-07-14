Watch Now
Florida woman wins million-dollar prize on $20 scratch-off

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 14, 2023
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old woman from South Florida won the million-dollar prize on a $20 scratch-off, the Florida Lottery announced on Friday.

Jordan Kowalak of Palm Bay bought the winning $5,000,000 Cashword ticket at the RaceTrac at 8630 South US Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.

Kowalak took her winnings as a one-time payment of $780,000.

The lottery said the $20 scratch-off game launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tire prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds are 1 in 2.91, according to the lottery.

