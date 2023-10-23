Florida woman wins million-dollar lottery prize after buying ticket from Publix

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Manatee County won the top prize after purchasing a scratch-off ticket from a grocery store.

Terasa Katsaros, 51, claimed a $1 million prize while playing the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game.

She chose to take home her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $640,000 from the Florida Lottery's Tallahassee headquarters.

Katsaros bought her ticket from a Publix at 11245 North US Highway 301 in Parrish. The grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.