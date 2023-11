A 37-year-old Florida woman won a million-dollar prize from the $5 Gold Rush Doubler scratch-off game.

Susana Lopez, from Homestead, took home a one-time lump sum of $685,000.

Lopez bought her winning ticket from Love's Travel Shop in Moore Haven, which will get a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

According to a press release, the overall odds of winning the game are 1 in 3.98. The game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million.