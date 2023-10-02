Florida man wins million-dollar lottery prize

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Pasco County claimed a top prize after playing a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said Maurice Ennis, 61, won the million-dollar prize after playing the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

Ennis chose to receive his money at the Florida Lottery's Tallahassee headquarters as a lump-sum payment of $640,000 on Monday.

He purchased his ticket for $50 from Jiffy Food and Deli at 32951 College Avenue in San Antonio, Florida. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.